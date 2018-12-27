Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In A BirdBox [Exclusive Interview]

Music
| 12.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Lil Rel

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Comedian Lil Rel Howery refuses to be put in a box.After going from the stand-up stage to being the break out star of Get Out to getting his own TV show on Fox Lil Rel busting genres again with his latest turn in Netflix’s Bird Box with Sandra Bullock. Lil Rel gives us a rundown on why he’s all over the place on purposes and has no intention on slowing down.

Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In A BirdBox [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kandi Burruss Pays Tribute To Aunt That Passed…
 11 hours ago
12.27.18
Tupac’s Sexual Drawings Going Up For Auction
 11 hours ago
12.27.18
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Wedding: See The…
 14 hours ago
12.27.18
August Alsina’s Loses Sister To Battle With Cancer
 15 hours ago
12.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close