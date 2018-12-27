Good news! Ohio is about to have one of the largest increase in minimum wage in the last few years!
Minimum wage workers in the state are set to receive a 25 cent increase in 2019 taking it from $8.30 an hour to $8.55. Now it may not seem like a lot but it’s better than what’s been given in years past. In 2018 the minimum wage got a 15 cent increase and in 2016 the increase was only 5 cent. Ohio workers that receive tips will see an increase from $4.15 an hour to $4.30
The increase also states that workers are to get paid 1 1/2 pay after working over 40 hours in a single work except for employers making less than $150,000 per year.
Ohio to Increase Minimum Wage in 2019 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com