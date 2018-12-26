CLOSE
Watch Columbus Police Officers Giveaway $100 to Random People

For the second year in a row, Columbus Police Officers have spread Christmas cheer to unknowing residents thanks to an anonymous donor.

Columbus Officers randomly chose unsuspecting people and handed over Christmas cards containing $100 bills in them.  Some people got approached on the streets, some people got a knock on their door but all of them ended up with a smile on their face after opening the cards.  Columbus Division of police expressed their thanks and gratitude to the random donor that made this possible again on their Facebook page, “This is the second year this generous soul has gifted us with this wonderful opportunity.”

