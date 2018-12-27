Three Men Indicted on Fatal Gender Reveal Party Shooting in Colerain Twp

According to WCPO an arrest has been made in the deadly baby gender reveal party in Colraine Township.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

July 8th on the 9900 block of Capstan Drive just before11:30pm a family was gathered to celebrate and learn the gender of the addition to their family when two men in black hoodies stormed into the home and started shooting. The shooting resulted in Autum Garrett, 22, of Huntington, Indiana being killed, five adults, three children plus a dog being shot. Willis told WCPO, a local news affiliate, that she lost her unborn child after the incident but later Colerain Township police chief Mark Denney has revealed that Willis was not pregnant.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Roshawn Bishop (28) is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and attempted murder. He is currently incarcerated at Mansfield Correctional Institution for other charges. James Echols (23) is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail in Columbus and is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, two counts of murder, nine counts of felonious assault, eight counts of attempted murder and cruelty to animals. And Michael Sanonb (20) is also being held at the Franklin County Jail in Columbus is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, two counts of murder, nine counts of felonious assault, eight counts of attempted murder and cruelty to animals.

All three have been indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury.

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: