Puff Daddy & Twin Daughters Celebrate First Christmas Without Kim Porter

That first holiday season without a loved one truly is the hardest...

Sean Combs aka P Diddy and Kim Porter

Source: photo: WENN

Last November Kim Porter unexpectedly passed away just a week before Thanksgiving, which naturally affected how Puff Daddy and his family experienced their holiday 2019.

Still one to spread positivity and joy, P. Diddy took to social media on Christmas and posted a picture of himself and his twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James celebrating their first Christmas without their mother.

Anyone who’s lost someone they loved know that that first holiday season without that person is indeed the hardest, so we can only imagine the pain and loss that currently resides behind those smiles and hugs Diddy and his kids put on for the world.

R.I.P., Kim Porter and prayers up to everyone who’s going through what Puff and his family are experiencing this year.

