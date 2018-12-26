Although we all like receiving the reason for the season is the gift of giving.
Tameka “Tiny” Harris threw on a regular ole jogging suit, a Santa hat and rolled up her sleeves along with her Pretty Hustle crew and prepared meals for others less fortunate on Christmas Eve. But the most amazing part was she actually went out in those streets to hand delivered them putting a huge smile on homeless men, woman and children for the holidays.
Say what you want about the Harris family but the one thing you can’t say is that they don’s set a great example for their children. It’s one thing to have kids that know they can have everything they want and another thing to show them by example how blessed they truly are by teaching them to touch others.
Check out the video below
View this post on Instagram
Pretty Hustle crew went thru parts of our city Blessing others on Christmas Eve…thanks so much to @jmo_74 & all his crew for bringing my vision to life in a major way!!! @eclass1982 Was #PrettyHustleGangOvaErrrthangAllDay Thx to @stillgoingdesigns for this dope footage… Blessings to ya for 2019🙏🏽🙌🏽❤️
Tameka “Tiny” Harris Gave Major To Homeless For Christmas was originally published on wzakcleveland.com