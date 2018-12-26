CLOSE
News
HomeNews

‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks Do The Most: 2018’s Biggest Winners & Losers

The success & ridiculousness wrapped up in one year.

5 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther in Conversation

Source: Courtesy of The Apollo Theater / The Apollo Theater

It’s hard to believe another year has wrapped up, moving us closer to a new decade.

For some, 2018 might’ve dragged with the speed of molasses thanks to celebrity shenanigans and Trump-era politics. For others, it could’ve went with a snap thanks to viral moments that kept us distracted and entertained.

Either way, there’s no question that there were some big winners this year and some big losers. Hit the next pages to reflect on a year full of ups and down. Hopefully, the memories can get you motivated on what to do and what not to do in 2019!

‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks Do The Most: 2018’s Biggest Winners & Losers was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tameka “Tiny” Harris Gave Major To Homeless For…
 9 hours ago
12.26.18
Juelz Santana Will Be Required To Take Drug…
 13 hours ago
12.26.18
19 items
I Got 5 On It: Twitter Reacts To…
 1 day ago
12.25.18
Safaree Proposed To Erica Mena, R&B Group 112…
 1 day ago
12.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close