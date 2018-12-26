Sometimes we think back about some things we did in the past and just shake our head. I imagine that’s how Juelz has been looking at this entire situation. Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Santana hasn’t even started his sentence yet.

Juelz Santana was recently sentenced to 27 months for his airport security debacle. For those who may be out of the loop, Santana was at Newark International Airport when security discovered a loaded .38-caliber handgun and Oxycodone pills in his carry-on bag earlier this year. The Dipset rapper fled the scene, but ultimately turned himself in later. The unfortunate incident put a stain on Santana’s year, which was successful otherwise. He reunited with the Diplomats for their comeback album and proposed to the love of his life, Kimbella. READ MORE

Juelz Santana Will Be Required To Take Drug Tests The Second He Is Released was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: