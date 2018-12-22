Trina Braxton’s Ex-Husband Gabe Solis Dies

Trina Braxton is mourning the loss of her ex-husband Gabe Solis after the 43-year-old Braxton Family Values star lost his battle with cancer, TMZ reports.
Solis reportedly died in Texas surrounded by friends a family. His health was apparently kept under wraps as his death comes as a surprise to BFV fans, extended friends and family.
Though Trina and Solis divorced in 2015, the couple appeared on an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life, earlier this year, where they attempted to get to the root of their marital problems.
Solis death comes as a shock to the rest of the world. Trina posted an update on social media earlier today.
Our prayers are with the Braxton, Solis family at this time.
The Way They Were: Trina Braxton & Gabe Solis
