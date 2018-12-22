As much as we love our girlfriends, we can’t deny that sometimes they can get in the way of our relationship goals. We’re not talking about the girls who tell us things we don’t want to hear — like the man we’re checking for ain’t sh-t — we’re talking about those friends who want you to put them before your partner or even keep you single like them.

In this episode of Listen to Black Women we’re talking about girlfriends and how they can sabotage our relationships. Let us know your experiences in the comments section after checking out the video above.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

Listen To Black Women| Are Your Friends The Reason You’re Single? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

