CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Remy Ma Re-Hospitalized After Delivery Complications

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

via Madamenoire:

Rapper Remy Ma has returned to the hospital days after delivering a baby girl. According to TMZ, sources have claimed Remy suffered from excessive bleeding Tuesday night and went back to the hospital.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The complications required emergency surgery.

When Remy and Papoose announced the birth of their daughter on social media, Papoose did mention that the labor had been difficult.

SEE ALSO: Push Present: Papoose Buys Remy Ma A $94,000 Escalade For Birthing Their Baby Girl

The birth of the girl who the couple call “the golden child” came after Remy Ma, suffered an ectopic pregnancy—meaning the egg had been fertilized outside of the uterus— and the fetus had to be removed from her body. Since then, the couple had been very open about using in vitro fertilization to try and have another child.

By July, the rapper was announcing her pregnancy as she and Papoose renewed their vows.

According to TMZ, Remy Ma is receiving blood transfusions and apparently the surgery was a success. They report that she’s doing well and is expected to be released within the week.

We’re hoping the best for Remy’s recovery and for her daughter as well.

See photos of Remy Ma below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Remy Ma and Papoose Host Baby Shower for the “Golden Child” [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Remy Ma and Papoose Host Baby Shower for the “Golden Child” [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remy Ma and Papoose Host Baby Shower for the “Golden Child” [PHOTOS]

Remy Ma and Papoose Host Baby Shower for the “Golden Child” [PHOTOS]

The moment hip hop has been anticipating, rap royalty Remy Ma and Papoose hosted a 50’s themed baby shower for their little bundle of joy. The “Golden Child” is expected to debut next month! The couple was showered with love and gifts by family and celeb friends such as Lil Kim, Maino and Joe Budden. Check out the gallery to see the fun filled event.  

Remy Ma Re-Hospitalized After Delivery Complications was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
OWN Cancels “Love Is ___” Amid Sexual Abuse…
 14 hours ago
12.19.18
Remy Ma Re-Hospitalized After Delivery Complications
 14 hours ago
12.19.18
So Sad: Father Shoots And Kills His Son…
 15 hours ago
12.19.18
Blue Tragic: Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look…
 16 hours ago
12.19.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close