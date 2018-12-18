Push Present: Papoose Buys Remy Ma A $94,000 Escalade For Birthing Their Baby Girl

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Remy Ma was recently given a GOOD gift for the birth of “the golden child.”

The rapper who welcomed a baby girl December 14 was awarded a special gift from her hubby Papoose for a successful delivery. While the couple was on GMA, host Michael Strahan asked Papoose if he planned on giving Remy a “push gift.”

Papoose has since taken on Michael’s idea and awarded Remy with a helluva push gift; a 2019 Escalade with an MSRP of $94,000.

According to Pap, Remy deserves it because she’s been breastfeeding around the clock.

Must be niiiiiice.

Congrats to these two, we can’t wait to see “the golden child.”

