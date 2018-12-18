CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

#WTFasho Thieves Strip A Christmas Tree

2 reads
Leave a comment

This story made me say What The Fasho, and who would do such a thing as strip a tree.

This wasn’t just any tree this was a tree that was decorated to honor a beloved high school principal who died fighting cancer.

This is just a sad story I can’t believe someone would do something like that WTFasho! (WLWT)

His wife Lori had this to say:

“He always said that he was born and bred in Latonia, and this is the street he was on, so I wanted to make sure it was in the park where he grew up,” Lori said.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho Thieves Strip A Christmas Tree was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Namilia - Front Row - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Cardi B Is The Latest To Star In…
 14 hours ago
12.18.18
Somebody Needs To Get Jacquees Before Keith Sweat…
 1 day ago
12.17.18
Rickey Smiley Teams Up With Comedy Legend Martin…
 1 day ago
12.17.18
Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’…
 1 day ago
12.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close