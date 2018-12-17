Voices: Jordan Hollywood Goes Through 200 Songs To Create “Finally”

Broward County, Florida’s own Jordan Hollywood has been grinding for years. Dropped out of school early to pursue a career in music and eventually got signed with Memphis rapper Yo Gotti. After transitioning from Gotti’s label, Jordan had grind again and he used his pen game to do so. After dropping “Sorry For This” in 2016, Jordan started buzzing through the industry and that lead to him signing to possibly the hottest label in the game, Quality Control.

Now, after creating upwards to 200 songs, Jordan has released his latest project, “Finally.” On the first single, Lil Baby joins him on the track “Let Me Find Out.”

So on the latest episode of Voices, we find out about Jordan, his grind in the music industry and what he has learned from Coach K and Pee of QC.

Watch and learn.

