Actress and comedian Penny Marshall has died. The famed actress and comedian died in her Hollywood home Marshall died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home reportedly due complications from diabetes

Marshall was most known for her role as Laverne DeFazio on the hit show “Laverne and Shirley.” After appearing on Happy Days, Executives turned their roles into the spin-off show which ran for 8 seasons, starting in 1976. The “L” worn on all of Laverne’s clothes became iconic and one of the most notable logos in Television at the time.

After television, Marshall made history when she directed Tom Hanks breakout movie “Big.” The film grossed over $100 million dollars, making Marshall the first woman in history to direct a film that grossed over the century mark.

Penny also directed films such as “A League of Their Own,” the Whoopi Goldberg film “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “A Preacher’s Wife” starring Denzel Washington and the late Whitney Houston.

Source: TMZ

In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018 16 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018 1. Edwin Hawkins Source: 1 of 16 2. Reg. E Cathey Source: 2 of 16 3. Dennis Edwards Source: 3 of 16 4. John Mahoney Source: 4 of 16 5. Keith Jackson Source: 5 of 16 6. Jerry Van Dyke Source: 6 of 16 7. Lovebug starski Source: 7 of 16 8. Craig Mack Source: 8 of 16 9. Aretha Franklin Source: 9 of 16 10. Joe Jackson Source: 10 of 16 11. Anthony Bourdain Source: 11 of 16 12. Yvonne Staples Source: 12 of 16 13. R. Lee Ermey Source: 13 of 16 14. Harry Anderson Source: 14 of 16 15. Burt Reynolds Source:WENN 15 of 16 16. XXXTentacion Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018 In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018

“Laverne & Shirley” Actress Penny Marshall Dead At 75 was originally published on mymajicdc.com