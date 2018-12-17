Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’ For Pay

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip:

Welp… Amber Rose probably said the most honest thing we’ve ever heard from her this weekend when she admitted she misses clappin’ her cakes for cash… Amber won $3300 after feeding a slot machine $100 at the casino so she made this video.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE ALSO: Amber Rose Admits That She Allows Her 5-Year-Old Son To Curse

Do you think Amber should just go ahead and do what makes her happy, and see if she can get it back pole poppin’? Or maybe she should get hypnotized so she doesn’t get these kind of cravings? We definitely believe her — but do you think for Sebastian’s sake maybe she should have saved this one for group chat with Blac Chyna and the girls…

In semi-related news, the paps caught Amb out there last week leaving Epione in Beverly Hills — you know where all the celebs and wealthy folks get fillers and facials and peels and all that stuff. Anyways, we miss Amber’s twerkin’ days too.

See photos of Amber Rose below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk [PHOTOS] 10 photos Launch gallery Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk [PHOTOS] 1. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 1 of 10 2. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 2 of 10 3. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 3 of 10 4. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 4 of 10 5. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 5 of 10 6. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 6 of 10 7. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 7 of 10 8. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 8 of 10 9. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 9 of 10 10. 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk [PHOTOS] Amber Rose’s Annual SlutWalk [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose Admits She Misses Publicly Pole Poppin’ For Pay was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com