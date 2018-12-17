CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

WHODEY: Bengals Win!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals… We snapped a 5 game losing streak, they smashed the Raiders 30 to 16.

I’m glad they are playing like they have nothing to lose. That’s always a good sign.

Joe Mixon ran for 129 yards.

Although it was a good game there weren’t many people in the stands.

The Bengals had the second-smallest season attendance in Paul Brown Stadium’s 19 seasons as fans showed frustration with another disappointing season under Lewis. (WLWT)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

WHODEY: Bengals Win! was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Metro By T-Mobile
Tropikana at Metro by T-Mobile
 20 hours ago
12.17.18
Remy Ma And Papoose Welcome Baby Girl
 2 days ago
12.15.18
Benzino Allegedly Facing Jail Time
 3 days ago
12.14.18
Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin…
 3 days ago
12.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close