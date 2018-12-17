WHODEY: Bengals Win!

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals… We snapped a 5 game losing streak, they smashed the Raiders 30 to 16.

I’m glad they are playing like they have nothing to lose. That’s always a good sign.

Joe Mixon ran for 129 yards.

Although it was a good game there weren’t many people in the stands.

The Bengals had the second-smallest season attendance in Paul Brown Stadium’s 19 seasons as fans showed frustration with another disappointing season under Lewis. (WLWT)

