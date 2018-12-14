6 Ways Women Can Make Extra Money !!

I am always down to make some extra cash, especially if its not going to take much of my time. so I came across this dope article on snapchat, about ways women can earn more money from the simples things we do everyday, like being on our phone, or how about being on our period. With the help of bill wizard.com and my snapchat, I put this list together just for you.

Love to Shop, Invest into online retail therapy, Stash, a microinvesting app that lets you invest for as little as $5 and it takes less than 2 minutes to get started. I heard they even give you $5 dollars to get started Earn Money While You are PMSing, When we are having our monthly we tend to get cravings, so why not earn while you spendHere’s how it works: Search for your shopping list items in the Ibotta app. After your store visit, take a photo of your receipt to get cash back. Ibotta is free to download and you’ll also get a $10 sign up bonus after uploading your first receipt! Binge on Food, Entertainment, Health, Bruh do you watch TV or videos as much as I do, well add Inbox Dollars to your list become a member with them, where you can watch their TV and Videos section that ranges from Trending News, Entertainment, Food, Health, Tech, and even the latest World News to earn some cash. Word is theres a sign up bonus. Collectors at CoolSerialNumbers.com are looking for very specific dollar bills that have fancy serial numbers and are willing to pay a lot of cash for it. Example: 7 repeating digits in a row (i.e. 09999999, 81111111)

7 of a kind (i.e. 00010000, 99999099)

Super repeaters (i.e. 67676767)

Double quads (i.e. 44440000) FREEBIES somethings that you don’t want may just be for someone else.Check out your local Craigslist or community site that has a Free section and look for items that you can resell. Egg cartons can sell for $12 a dozen to the DIY community. Even your collection of bottle caps can sell for $10 for 100. Beer Hoppers, similar to mystery shoppers except all you do is drink beer,This company, Secret Hopper, takes the same concept but applies it to beer. It’ll be your “job” to go breweries in your area and provide anonymous feedback. You’re basically getting paid to drink beer.

6 Ways Women Can Make Extra Money !! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: