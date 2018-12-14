CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Legendary Jazz Singer Nancy Wilson Passes Away

0 reads
Leave a comment
The 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Nancy Wilson called herself a “song stylist.” The legendary Jazz artist passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday evening. The three-time Grammy winner lost her battle to a longtime illness, her manager Devra Hall Levy confirmed.

Wilson’s biggest hit, (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am, rose to the eleventh spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned her a Grammy.

Celebrities influenced by Wilson’s classic songs took to social media to sing her praises.

Viola Davis remembered a meeting with Wilson that she says left her inspired. “Heaven is rejoicing,” she wrote.

Per Wilson’s wishes, her family will celebrate her life instead of a traditional funeral, CNN reports.

RELATED STORIES:

Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The 2018 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Jacquees Swears He’s The ‘King Of R&B,’ Black Twitter Asks, ‘Harpo, Who Dis Man?’

Legendary Jazz Singer Nancy Wilson Passes Away was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin…
 4 hours ago
12.14.18
Single Mother Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime…
 4 hours ago
12.14.18
Kodak Black revised
New & Making Noise: Kodak Black
 4 hours ago
12.14.18
Cardi B Drives Rocks Out On ‘Carpool Karaoke’…
 4 hours ago
12.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close