Cardi B Drives Rocks Out On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ [VIDEO]

via Bossip:

After his “Carpool Karaoke” with Migos went viral, James Corden put Cardi B in his passenger seat. And if this preview is any indication, the “I Like It” rapper’s episode is about to be equally hilarious.

Sporting an all-black bob and mustard pantsuit, Cardi raps her first hit “Bodak Yellow” and one of her more recent songs, “Money.” Corden does his best to keep up—and per usual, he’s not bad at all.

Besides getting Cardi to go awf to her own chunes, Corden tries to teach the new mom how to drive. Cardi, who’s admitted she never got her license or learned to drive, got behind the wheel and crashed into at least three parking posts. Later on in the clip, she also tells a bunch of kids to stay in school and listen to their moms “or you won’t be getting no Christmas gift.”

Cardi B’s episode will air Monday, December 17 on CBS and catch the sneak peek below!

