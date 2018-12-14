Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip:

After a five-year legal battle regarding the copyright of the hit song “Blurred Lines,” the fight has finally come to an end, with Marvin Gaye’s family being awarded a final judgment of nearly $5 million against both Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams.

The pair was accused of copyright infringement for their 2013 single after some people started to notice the similarities to Gaye’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up.” The R&B legend died back in 1984 after being shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay Sr.

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams were initially ordered in 2015 to pay Gaye’s estate more than $7 million, but that judgment was reduced to $5.3 million and the pair appealed the verdict. In the recent judgment from U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt in California, Thicke, Williams and Williams’ More Water From Nazareth Publishing are jointly required to pay Gaye’s family damages of nearly $2.9 million.

Additionally, Thicke was ordered to pay more than $1.7 million and Williams and his publishing company must pay $357,631 in separate awards to Gaye’s estate. The ruling also awarded Gaye’s family prejudgment interest on the damages and 50% percent of the royalties from “Blurred Lines” moving forward.

It was also ruled that each party was responsible for its own legal fees.

Pharrell & Robin Thicke Ordered To Pay Marvin Gaye’s Family $5 Million In “Blurred Lines” Copyright Battle was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com