Diddy Is Handling Full-Time Single Daddy Like A Pro

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

P Diddy and his children lost Kim Porter in the physical but she is spiritually riding with her family. Puff is showing us a side of him that we have never seen before and that is just a humble, loving father.

Instead of going live to promote new music, parties and Ciroc, he has been going live to thank everyone for their prayers and showing everyone that he and his blessings are alright.

Take a look at the update videos below:

Diddy Is Handling Full-Time Single Daddy Like A Pro was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
