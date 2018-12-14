CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Donnie McClurkin Passed Out At The Wheel Totals Car, But God!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Festival of Praise Tour present "Texture Of A Man" in Miami

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Jesus took the wheel and spared Pastor Donnie McClurkins life. Gospel singer and Pastor Donnie McClurkin passed out while driving, totaling demolishing his car. After being rushed to the hospital it was quite evident that Jesus built a fence around Donnie, and now he is praising God from his hospital room.

Take a look at his praises from his hospital room below:

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Donnie McClurkin Passed Out At The Wheel Totals Car, But God!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kodak Black
New & Making Noise: Kodak Black
 2 hours ago
12.14.18
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye Goes In On Drake Via Twitter
 4 hours ago
12.14.18
Donnie McClurkin Passed Out At The Wheel Totals…
 7 hours ago
12.14.18
Diddy Is Handling Full-Time Single Daddy Like A…
 7 hours ago
12.14.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close