Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Goes In For Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place Today’

Jordan Brand Presents Future Of Flight Showcase

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Basketball Wives: LA boss woman Shaunie O’Neal is asking for prayers over her 18-year-old son, Shareef, after the athletic teen was hospitalized to undergo heart surgery.

“If only I could take his place today,” Shaunie wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Shareef was diagnosed with a heart disease. Shareef told TMZ, “during a routine checkup, we found a medical issue dealing with my heart. Thank god the UCLA medical staff found it early.”

Recently I found out I had a serious heart issue … I am very blessed to be here living today, one of those moments on the court could’ve been my last breathe .. I will not be able to participate in sports this year but I will be back in no time … I want to thank God for looking out for me , I want to thank UCLA , my teammates and most importantly my family … this is just a small bump on the road and I gotta push through it .. I am very down about not being able to do sport I love .. I really wanted this year I felt like I was at my best but this is just a minor setback.. my health is most important over everything .. like I said .. I WILL BE BACK.. thank you ❤️❤️❤️

We’re praying for Shaunie and her family.

[caption id="attachment_3019978" align="alignleft" width="968"] Source: Cassy Athena / Getty[/caption] A mother's love is always real. As we previously reported, Shaunie O'Neal sent a lovely message to her son Shareef, who is undergoing heart surgery this week. The 18-year-old was diagnosed  with a heart disease earlier this year. Let's send him good vibes and marvel in these these touching photos of the UCLA basketball player with his mom, dad Shaquille O'Neal and his loved ones. We're praying for you Shareef!

Shaunie O’Neal’s Son Goes In For Heart Surgery: ‘If Only I Could Take His Place Today’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

