6LACK On How He Got That J. Cole Feature & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Atlanta rapper 6LACK recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat to rock out with P-Skillz on the Night Show Flight Show to talk:

SEE ALSO: 6LACK On How Battle Rapping Prepared Him For Songwriting [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

J. Cole feature on “Pretty Little Fears” and how it came about

feature on “Pretty Little Fears” and how it came about His purpose in music

Emotions and being vulnerable

High school memories and battle rap

Perfecting his craft

Boyz N Da Hood movie

movie Staying hungry and humble

Favorite Martin TV episode

TV episode BET Cypher

Cypher And more

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day 1 26 photos Launch gallery 6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day 1 1. 6lack Source: 1 of 26 2. 6lack Source: 2 of 26 3. 6lack Source: 3 of 26 4. 6lack Source: 4 of 26 5. 6lack Source: 5 of 26 6. 6lack Source: 6 of 26 7. 6lack Source: 7 of 26 8. 6lack Source: 8 of 26 9. 6lack Source: 9 of 26 10. 6lack Source: 10 of 26 11. 6lack Source: 11 of 26 12. 6lack Source: 12 of 26 13. 6lack Source: 13 of 26 14. 6lack Source: 14 of 26 15. 6lack Source: 15 of 26 16. 6lack Source: 16 of 26 17. 6lack Source: 17 of 26 18. 6lack Source: 18 of 26 19. 6lack Source: 19 of 26 20. 6lack Source: 20 of 26 21. 6lack Source: 21 of 26 22. 6lack Source: 22 of 26 23. 6lack Source: 23 of 26 24. 6lack Source: 24 of 26 25. 6lack Source: 25 of 26 26. 6lack Source: 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading 6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day 1 6lack Performs At Made In America 2018 Day 1

The Latest: Kel Mitchell Wants The ‘Good Burger’ Sequel To Happen

Andy Dalton Holds Annual Christmas Event At Paul Brown Stadium

You Now Have To Be 21 To Buy Tobacco In Cincinnati

Offset Wants His Family Back For The Holidays

Rickey Smiley Visits Larry King, Reflects On A Time He Was Booed During Comedy Show

Gary’s Tea: Ciara Is Taking Future To Court Over Son’s Travel Schedule, Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Get Married & More

Rickey Smiley Tops List For Comedians Ruling Social Media

Rickey Smiley For Real Recap: Rickey Heads To Homecoming With Bell Biv DeVoe, Preps For His Grandfather’s Passing & More

Anti-Abortion Mississippi Governor Blows His Racist Dog Whistle

Romeo Lands Role In “Bad Boys 3” Film

Pretty Little Fears

6LACK On How He Got That J. Cole Feature & More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com