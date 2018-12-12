Samsung Having 2nd Thoughts About Collaborating With Knockoff Supreme

Samsung had hypebeasts aka Supreme stans scratching their heads when it announced a forthcoming China collaboration with Supreme Italia. Looks like the confusion and backlash to the announcement has the company reconsidering the move.

After initially defending the weird decision, Samsung China’s digital marketing manager Leo Lau announced the company will be “re-evaluating” its position on the deal after receiving some criticism on Weibo and backlash from Samsung and Supreme NYC fans.

“We are currently re-evaluating this cooperation, and we deeply regret the inconvenience caused,” the company states. So it’s a safe bet that Supreme Italia collaboration that was first announced at the company’s launch of the Galaxy A8s smartphone. The real Supreme doesn’t have the authorization to sell and market it’s highly sought after goods in China hence opening the door for the knockoff Supreme Italia who does have that authorization.

This is huge gaff on the company’s part and might have given its competitors an idea as far as collaborations are concerned. Apple could be that petty and decide to sell a Supreme iPhone, we don’t put it past them at all. Samsung has not stated what it plans to do in the future since deciding to not go through with the Supreme Italia move.

Speaking off Supreme NYC we would like to direct your attention to its recently announced Marvin Gaye collection though.

