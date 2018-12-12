After being arrested back in October, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Tommie Lee is finally out of jail. If you follow the reality star and aspiring artist, you know she’s got a long rap sheet…but fresh out of lock up, she says she’s definitely going to make a change.

First, she thanked everyone for their support, saying via social media “I just want to say thank you to everyone who prayed for me, wrote me, sent me money that I did or didn’t need.” She also hit Instagram in a photo with her lawyer and captioned the pic, “I promise you things will Be different @drewfindling That’s my word!”

In case you missed it, Tommie was thrown behind bars after she allegedly assaulted her daughter at her middle school.

Let us know if you’re rooting for her as she tries her best to stay out of jail? Also, check out a preview of some upcoming music Tommie is set to release this month below. She details many of the demons she’s been trying to fight.

Photo: Getty

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Tommie Lee Promises Change After Being Freed From Jail…Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

