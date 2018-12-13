Demi Lovato Was The Most Googled Person Of 2018

In the parade of year end list, Google will let us know what terms we’ve obsessed over. What terms we’ve searched the most for the past 12 months. In a way, it’s a solid indicator of the status of the world and what we felt was important. Who did we find to be the most important in terms of Google searches?

Demi Lovato!

Lovato didn’t release an album 2018 and only released one single, the keeping-it-super-real “Sober”. But she was the most-googled person in the United States this year, besting the Kardashians, Meghan Markle, Logan Paul, Justin Bieber and more! The reasoning behind Demi’s surge up the Google rankings most-likely is due to her personal struggles throughout the year.

Lovato has been more than public about her battle and struggle with addiction and sobriety. She relapsed this past summer, suffering a scary overdose in July before getting treatment in rehab. She re-emerged in the public spotlight this past November when she shared a photo of her voting on her Instagram page.

Other musicians who topped the most searched list in 2018 included Eminem, Ariana Grande, Rick Ross (who had his own health issues) and Cardi B. Across all categories, items such as the World Cup, Hurricane Florence, Mac Miller, Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain, Megan Millions, election results and Khloe Kardashian, who in 2018 maybe due to all of the baby daddy drama with Tristan Thompson and the birth of her little girl True, beat out older sister Kim!

was originally published on radionowhouston.com

