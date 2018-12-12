OHIO TERROR PLOTS: FBI Arrests Two

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Northern Ohio announced Monday that two suspects from the Toledo, Ohio area were arrested for allegedly planning separate terror attacks.

Officials said 23-year-old Elizabeth Lecron was arrested Monday on charges of transporting explosives for the purpose of harming others and property. She was allegedly planning to attack a bar in Toledo.

According to officials, Lecron wrote messages on social media calling the Columbine High School killers “god-like” and was pen pals with Dylann Roof, the white supremacist while killed nine at a back church in South Carolina in 2015.

Authorities also announced the arrest of 21-year-old Damon Joseph, who is accused of supporting ISIS and planning attacks on two synagogues in Toledo. (HuffPost)

Joseph was arrested Friday after buying two AR-15s from an undercover agent.

