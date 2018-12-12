Urban One Honors: Gia Peppers Speaks On Jade Novah’s Impact

| 12.12.18
Entertainment journalist &on-air talent Gia Peppers made history as the very first presenter for Urban One Honors! Peppers presented Honoree Jade Novah with the Viral Sensation award and as Gia will tell you, it’s a well-deserved honor.

Peppers talks about presenting at the inaugural Urban One Honors event, chatting it up with stars such as host D.L. Hughley and why Jade Novah‘s impact goes well beyond viral videos mimicking Beyonce.

And we get to see Gia do her own rendition of bey as well. Check it out!

[caption id="attachment_3813621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One's own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award. [caption id="attachment_3813595" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the "Inspiration Impact award" due to his work in music and the pulpit and "Power" star Rotimi took home the "Generation Next" award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry. Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors. Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.

Urban One Honors: Gia Peppers Speaks On Jade Novah’s Impact was originally published on mymajicdc.com

