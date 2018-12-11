Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter

Spider-Man is from Brooklyn and his name is Miles Morales, a teenager who was bitten by a radioactive spider while spray painting down in the subway. Like in the traditional Spider-Man story Miles suddenly develops mysterious powers that give him special abilities. Ending up at the wrong place at the wrong time, Miles crosses paths with Peter Parker, while he was in the middle of a battle with the evil Kingpin a madman who wants to open a portal to bring back his family, but instead of his family he cracks open the Spider-Verse.

This week on Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, we get an inside look at Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse starring Brian Tyree Henry, Shamiek Moore, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, and Oscar Award Winner Mahershala Ali. During our conversation, we spoke about how animated they had to get inside the sound booth. Jake said the director wanted realism so it was hard to half-ass the antics, “If you tried to phone it in, we had three directors with Chris and Phil in the room and they would call you on it.” Jake goes on to reveal that he’s not a man who loves to fake run while doing voice work, “But you gotta keep going until they would all say we believe it. So, in the end, you got to act like you’re running around and jumping and Thwip Thwip and all this but you got to go for it.”

Shamiek Moore was also surprised at some of the references they used because he would have said it a different way but he does recognize the mistakes gave character to Miles. Moore said, “I learned that by just going through the process of just talking and being like oh shoot I messed up… And I was like oh shoot they used that.”

Brian Tyree Henry plays the father of Miles and he was extremely thrilled to be able to work with his co-star. I keep saying this but Luna is my jam, I mean if you go back to NYU to OZ this is the jam. This is the quintessential mami of New York and I was like if that’s the case and this is who is playing my wife then I better really add my flavor.

With a great cast and a killer story Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is the year’s best animated movie. Go see it when it hits theaters this Friday.

