Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To ‘Learn The Word Of God’

The Grammy winning rapper says the recent birth of his nephew prompted his rededication to the Bible.

Chance The Rapper Performs At Brixton Academy - London

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

If you’re waiting for a new Chance The Rapper album, you will be waiting a little bit longer.

The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that he will be taking a break from music to better learn the “world of God.”

“I’m on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical. I’m going away to learn the Word of God, which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with,” the 25-year-old wrote earlier last weekend.

“I’ve been brought up by my family to know Christ, but I haven’t taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my Bible.”

In addition, he added that he hasn’t always made religion a priority in his life, something he wants to remedy in the next 365 days, thanks to his newborn nephew Charlie Matthew.

“I’m definitely guilty of not devoting time to [the Bible.] So I’m off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here and I need to be able to give my nephew Charlie Matthew the knowledge and tools to F–K YALL UP.”

Concluding, “But seriously he’s the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated.So don’t bother me. I’ll be back soon enough, with five or more books from Bible read.”

His Instagram post is also accompanied by a picture of the Chicago-native holding the baby boy in his arms.

It seems like Chance’s devotion is for real.

As the Huff Post pointed out, the rapper’s next social media post was a picture of a page from a Christian devotional he was reading.

 

It’s no secret that Chance has a special relationship with God, but what is a secret is just how long this sabbatical will be.

Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To ‘Learn The Word Of God’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
