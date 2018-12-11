Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Accused Of Cultural Appropriation, Meghan Markle Is Allegedly Causing Controversy With Palace Staff & More

It looks like Beyonce is catching heat for dressing up in Indian attire at an Indian wedding, according to Gary With Da Tea. She was recently hired to perform at an Indian billionaire’s daughter’s wedding and the gig didn’t come without some backlash as people accused her of “cultural appropriation” because she’s a Black woman.

These pictures are enough to prove that #Beyonce can slay in pretty much anything. pic.twitter.com/8aQpcRbaiw — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 9, 2018

If you’ve ever been to an Indian wedding, you know that dressing in their native clothing and wearing head covers are the norm, but some people don’t feel Beyonce should have. Maybe it was the deep split in her dress? We can see how that part may have rubbed people the wrong way, but the act of participating in the attire is typically done in respect for the culture and religious temple.

In other news, Meghan Markle’s being reported as hard to work for. Reports are saying that that her and Prince Henry’s chief of staff and private secretary is slated to leave her position at the top of the year due to the friction. It comes as a shock since she used to hold a position with the family as Queen Elizabeth’s spokesperson and private secretary.

That’s deep! And there’s more…

