Michelle Obama Adds Ohio Book Tour Stop

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady (and forever first lady for many) Michelle Obama has been touring the U.S. on an amazing #IAMBECOMING book tour for her memoir ‘Becoming’ and just added an Ohio stop!  In a social media post, Mrs. Obama states that she is adding dates for cities that she missed on the first round.  “These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. Can’t wait to see even more of you in 2019!” Michelle Obama.

 

March your calendars because March 16th Mrs. Obama will be in Cleveland at the Keybank State Theatre at Playhouse Square.  Tickets go on sale December 15th, at 10am.

‘Becoming’ is a New York Times bestseller book.  Admirers bought more than 700K copies on its first day and it’s now the best selling hardcover book of 2018.  ‘Becoming’ is described as a reflection of Mrs. Obama’s life from childhood to present time and lessons she’s learned along the way.

SOURCE

First Lady Michelle Obama was born on January 17, 1964.

The Latest:

Michelle Obama Adds Ohio Book Tour Stop was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

