Migos Performs “Pipe It Up” And “Fight Night” At #SantaSlam18 [VIDEO]

Music
| 12.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Migos gave Indianapolis a party Sunday night s fans filled the seats of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the highly-anticipated Santa Slam 2018!

Migos ended the night with an explosive performance as the group ran through their extensive catalog of hit records. Classics like “Pipe It Up” delighted fans who rapped along.

Plus, Migos’ really brought on boisterous cheers from the Indy crowd as they performed their classic “Fight Night”

This is definitely a must see video — check it out above!

RELATED: #SantaSlam18: BlocBoy JB Reveals The Truth Behind The German Police Incident [VIDEO]

RELATED: #SantaSlam2018: Lil Duval Says His New Song Will Drop Before Christmas [VIDEO]

Migos Performs “Pipe It Up” And “Fight Night” At #SantaSlam18 [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Was Hired By An Indian Billionaire To…
 5 hours ago
12.10.18
Metro By T-Mobile
Tropikana at Metro by T-Mobile
 7 hours ago
12.10.18
Metro By T-Mobile
Tropikana at Metro by T-Mobile
 7 hours ago
12.10.18
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Offset Wants Cardi B Back
 8 hours ago
12.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close