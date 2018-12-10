Migos Performs “Pipe It Up” And “Fight Night” At #SantaSlam18 [VIDEO]

Migos gave Indianapolis a party Sunday night s fans filled the seats of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for the highly-anticipated Santa Slam 2018!

Migos ended the night with an explosive performance as the group ran through their extensive catalog of hit records. Classics like “Pipe It Up” delighted fans who rapped along.

Plus, Migos’ really brought on boisterous cheers from the Indy crowd as they performed their classic “Fight Night”

This is definitely a must see video — check it out above!

