Buju Banton Released From Prison

Buju Banton is now a free man.

After serving almost 7 years, the dancehall reggae star was released from Georgia’s McRae Correctional facility on Friday (Dec. 7) per the Tampa Bay Times.

Banton was convicted in Tampa on federal drug trafficking charges in 2011.

Reports the Guardian:

The most eagerly awaited arrival in Jamaica since Ethiopia’s Emperor Haile Selassie touched down in April 1966 might just be this weekend’s return of Mark Myrie, better known as Buju Banton.

Myrie, perhaps the most famous Jamaican artist whose name isn’t Marley, has served seven years in a US prison after being found guilty of intent to deal more than 5kg of cocaine. On 8 December, the gravelly voiced rastafari artist will be put on a plane in Florida and flown to Kingston to a nation that has been eagerly awaiting this moment.

Reportedly, Banton returned to Jamaica as expected.

Per the Jamaica Observer, fans streamed to the Norman Manley International Airport to greet him on his arrival but he took a side exit to avoid any drama.

