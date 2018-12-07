WTFasho: A Dirty Load Of Laundry

Just when you think you’ve seen and heard every possible crazy or disgusting thing inside a Walmart, along comes an Ohio man to say, “Hold my beer.”

Robert Klimek is 53 years old, but could probably use a remedial course in potty training. He’s charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly walked into the auto care center of Walmart and defecated into a hamper where mechanics deposit their dirty uniforms.

A security guard notified police after watching the disgusting act on the store’s surveillance footage. He dropped his load, then pulled up his pants and walked into the store, where he proceeded to shop. After purchasing a couple of items, he got into his car and drove away. Police were eventually able to identify him by his license plate.

He’s pleaded not guilty and was ordered to stay out of Walmart until a pre-trial hearing in March. (Star Beacon) [ Special thanks to WYBL-FM – Ashtabula, Ohio ]

Fasho Thoughts:

As unusual as this story sounds, a quick Internet search will net a plethora of poop-related Walmart stories.

Who even thinks to do something like this?

He must have gone to the auto center because he has a leaky tailpipe.

