Russell Simmons has 20 days to respond to rape allegations according to The Blast.
Simmons, the founder of Def Jam who found in reputation in turmoil after rape allegations from more than a dozen females just nearly a year ago, had his recent attempts of getting a case against him thrown out denied and he now has until the end of the month to respond to the allegations.
Judge Denies Plea Of Dismissal As Russell Simmons’ Rape Case Continues was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
