Juicy J Looking To Sign New Talent, How "Neighbor" Feat. Travis Scott Came About & More [VIDEO]

North Memphis icon Juicy J was recently in the DFW, chopping it up with P-Skillz to drop off his latest single “Neighbor” featuring Travis Scott. In this interview, Juicy also talks:

  • How the song came about
  • His favorite Martin TV episode
  • Soon becoming the President of Columbia Records
  • And more

“Let me get something for my album… And then he pulled this song up.” -Juicy J

Lastly, Juicy J says he is looking for upcoming talent (producers, singers, rappers, and songwriters), so if you think you have what it takes, just drop it off in his Instagram DM @juicyj.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

Video shot by Shun Atkins.

“Neighbor” Feat. Travis Scott

Juicy J Looking To Sign New Talent, How “Neighbor” Feat. Travis Scott Came About & More [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

