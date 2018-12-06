Juicy J Looking To Sign New Talent, How “Neighbor” Feat. Travis Scott Came About & More [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
North Memphis icon Juicy J was recently in the DFW, chopping it up with P-Skillz to drop off his latest single “Neighbor” featuring Travis Scott. In this interview, Juicy also talks:
- How the song came about
- His favorite Martin TV episode
- Soon becoming the President of Columbia Records
- And more
“Let me get something for my album… And then he pulled this song up.” -Juicy J
Lastly, Juicy J says he is looking for upcoming talent (producers, singers, rappers, and songwriters), so if you think you have what it takes, just drop it off in his Instagram DM @juicyj.
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
“Neighbor” Feat. Travis Scott
