Summer Bunni Says She’s Behind The Cardi & Offset Break Up [Video]

2018 American Music Awards

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Yesterday the world went crazy when Cardi B took to social media and announced her and Offset are no longer together. In the her message she said “It’s nobody’s fault.”

After last nights affairs, we beg to differ. It was no secret that Offset had a problem with “keeping it in his pants”, but you would think after getting caught multiple times that maybe you would learn your lesson right? I guess not because according to Summer Bunni, Offset and her had a thing going on.

Last night Summer Bunni, took to social media and apologized in tears for breaking up a happy home. Listen to the apology below.

