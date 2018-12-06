CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: A New Baby Elephant Born At The Cincinnati Zoo

Cincinnati the moment you have been waiting on.

A new baby Elephant has come into the world, born right here at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The newborn’s sex has yet to be determined, zoo officials said.

Officials said the animal care team is giving time for the baby and mom to bond and said they are both doing well and the calf appears strong. (WLWT)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • What do you think the name will be?
  • What do you think the sex of the baby is?
