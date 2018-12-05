Cardi B Post Picture of Baby Kulture And She’s Gorgeous!

Join Power’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text POWER to 71007 to join!

With the recent break up of Cradi B and Offset, it left fans and the internet in a huge What Happened? The two got together in July 2017, married in September 2017, and gave birth to their baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus in July of 2018.

Everyone has been waiting for the couple to show off their baby girl, and amidst this break up, Cardi B is now showing off her “heart”

Baby Kulture is so Pretty. We wish Cardi B, Offset and baby Kulture all the best !

