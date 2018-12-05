CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Cardi B Post Picture of Baby Kulture And She’s Gorgeous!

2 reads
Leave a comment

Join Power’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text POWER to 71007 to join!

 

The 2018 Maxim Party Co-Sponsored By blu

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

With the recent break up of Cradi B and Offset, it left fans and the internet in a huge What Happened? The two got together in July 2017, married in September 2017, and gave birth to their baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus in July of 2018.

RELATED STORY: Cardi B Says She And Offset Aren’t Together Anymore

Everyone has been waiting for the couple to show off their baby girl, and amidst this break up, Cardi B is now showing off her “heart”

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Baby Kulture is so Pretty. We wish Cardi B, Offset and baby Kulture all the best !

 

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails

All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

20 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

Continue reading All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

All The Times Cardi B Gave Us Iconic Style

 

The Latest:

Cardi B Post Picture of Baby Kulture And She’s Gorgeous! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Toni Braxton’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After What Was…
 19 hours ago
12.05.18
Jaden Smith “Goku,” Euro Gotit ft. Gunna “Kodak…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
RIP Tumblr? : Sex Bloggers Feel The Platform…
 1 day ago
12.05.18
Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Dropping Box Logo Sweatshirts This…
 2 days ago
12.04.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close