Travis Scott Cheating Pics Are Fake! Here’s The Proof

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We all saw them!  The pics that hit the internet that had everybody thinking Travis Scott was steppin out on Kylie Jenner with some other girl in the islands.  But nah that’s not the case!

A Youtuber by the name of Christian Adam has confessed that it in fact was him in the pictures that everybody thought was Travis Scott!  Adam said that he staged the whole thing as a social experiment on the internet.

Adam is a native of The Bahamas and posted on his Instagram page that “This video was NOT made with the intent to ruin someone’s relationship or family.”  In the following video Adam also states that the internet is so gullible and posed the question if the internet even cared about the truth or researching the truth, lies are more entertaining.

Obviously upset big sister Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter to state her discuss with the “social experiment”

 

Now that all that is settled we just really want to know if Kylie and Travis are really married.  He keep calling her wifey so…..

The Transformation of Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott Cheating Pics Are Fake! Here’s The Proof was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

