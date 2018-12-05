Would You Have A Threesome With Your Significant Other?

Threesomes are a touchy topic. *Pun intended* The decision to have one with your significant other can be scary or burdensome when you think about all the uncontrollable variables of what could happen after you let someone else into your bedroom.

The thought of someone else pleasing your mate can bring unbearable pressure and trigger insecurities in the mental and physical department. Questions cross your mind like, what if she’s a better lover? What if he’s more attracted to her? What if this rendezvous is the gateway to an affair? Is this threesome for me or for my partner? All of which are thoughts and questions one should consider before agreeing to engage in the sexual act.

Rapper Offset was recently exposed for allegedly propositioning two women for a threesome, which prompted the discussion, to threesome or nah?!

” I feel like when I was introduced to threesomes, it was because of a problem in your sex life, ie: something is inadequate,” a single woman in her mid-thirties admitted. “But I don’t see it like that. I see it as curiosity.”

She added,

“I’d have a threesome with my boyfriend, not my husband. I’m curious about threesomes, I mean I want to know what one would feel like but I’d be too afraid to bring my curiosity into my marriage. The curiosity phase should only be tested out when y’all just trying the relationship out.”

A married woman in her early 30s said, “I feel like sex between two people is more than enough. And it takes an additional level of maturity to communicate properly when you invite a third party into a relationship. Are we sleeping with this person more than once? How much interaction is appropriate? What is too much? Are we getting test results from him/her? Is there communication once we’re done? It’s hard enough to keep up with our emotions. And while I think women are beautiful, I don’t want to touch one in a sexual way–and I know my husband wouldn’t want another man in our bed. So it only seems like a win for him. If we’re going to do something extra, we should both benefit.”

Teyana Taylor made headlines for admitting that she likes to have threesomes with her husband Iman Shumpert. While Teyana reiterated it was her choice to engage in the sexual act, fans had a hard time believing it wasn’t just to appease her man.

Another woman, who’s actually participated in a threesome said, “I’m a very sexual person so the thought of a threesome is an extension of my sexuality. However, I did struggle before agreeing to do it because I have insecurities. I had to decide if the threesome was for me and if I would get joy out of it versus validation through his pleasure. Once I decided I was up for the adventure, it turned into me owning my sexual prowess and a better performance. I had to also get out of my head about the other woman and if should would out perform me. Once I realized it wasn’t for him, I was able to go into it with the attitude I needed.”

What say you ladies, would you have a threesome with your significant other?

