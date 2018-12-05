Sad news about one of the newest additions to the zoo family.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Tuesday that baby giraffe shortly after birth.

Zoo staff noticed that the mother, Cami, was going into labor around 3 p.m. The calf was coming out hoof first during labor, which in most cases is fatal. Staff and OSU surgeon tried to manually get the calf out but were not successful. An emergency Cesarean section was performed at approximately 8 p.m. for the last resort. Once the calf was delivered, animal staff found congenital defects that would cause the calf to not survive long after birth.

Cami’s is in stable condition but will receive around the clock supervision.

“The loss of any animal is heartbreaking to the Columbus Zoo’s devoted animal care and animal health teams, particularly two whose births were as anticipated as these giraffe calves’,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf.

Source: 10TV

Baby Giraffe Dies In Columbus Zoo After Complications was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com