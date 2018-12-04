Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Called Out By Actor, Eddie Murphy Welcomes Another Baby & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were having date night at the opening of the “Cher” play on Broadway, but was called out after the show. Even though the two shared a special moment by singing “I Got You Babe,” to each other Kanye was also caught texting during the show.

Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono tweeted to Kanye about what he did and said, “Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

Kanye later apologized to him.

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

Lastly, Eddie Murphy welcomed his 10th child and is super excited about being a father again.

