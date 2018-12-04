Meek Mill made a radio appearance on Funkmaster Flex’s show in New York Monday night and did the ultimate ironic thing.

He performed a freestyle over the beat for Drake’s Back To Back. Of course, the song was a diss track against Meek.

Before the freestyle, Meek told Flex to apologize to Drake. Meek and Drake have resolved their differences and Flex has been going at Drizzy for a while.

Meek said, “Me and Drake good now, you ‘gon stop getting at Drake?” Flex said, “If you tell me to stop.” Meek came back and said, “100 percent, yeah, we kicking it every day on the phone. We ain’t just like, fake squash the beef.” Flex said he would get on the phone and make peace with Drake.

Meek Mill Freestyles Over “Back To Back” Beat was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: