CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Travis Scott Is Applying to Harvard

1 reads
Leave a comment
Travis Scott

Source: Day For Night / travis scott

After having a baby, scoring a number one album, and driving fans crazy on tour, Travis Scott now has set his sights on Harvard University.

“I’m applying to Harvard in a couple days, And I am really excited!” Scott announced on Twitter. “Somebody pinch me.”

Now don’t think higher education is something new to Scott, before his second album Scott was a student at University of Texas San Antonio.

No date has been announced on when he plans to apply or what his major would be if he’s accepted.

Travis Scott Is Applying to Harvard was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Dropping Box Logo Sweatshirts This…
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Eddie Murphy Welcomes 10th Child, A Boy
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Usher’s Male Herpes Accuser Drops Demands For Singer’s…
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Which Lucky Cities Will Lil Wayne Hit For…
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close