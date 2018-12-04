After having a baby, scoring a number one album, and driving fans crazy on tour, Travis Scott now has set his sights on Harvard University.

“I’m applying to Harvard in a couple days, And I am really excited!” Scott announced on Twitter. “Somebody pinch me.”

Now don’t think higher education is something new to Scott, before his second album Scott was a student at University of Texas San Antonio.

No date has been announced on when he plans to apply or what his major would be if he’s accepted.

Travis Scott Is Applying to Harvard was originally published on hot1079philly.com

