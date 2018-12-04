Usher’s Male Herpes Accuser Drops Demands For Singer’s Medical Records

A man who claims he had a sexual encounter with Usher is now dropping demands for the singer’s medical records. The unnamed man in question is still going forward with the case, using previously collected evidence.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the unidentified man is withdrawing his motion to compel, which sought to have Usher turn over doctors records and information on any possible past settlements over herpes.

The docs note that he could bring the motion again but for now he will continue with “further discovery.”

Earlier this year, Doe filed a motion to compel accusing Usher of refusing to turn over key evidence in the case. He demanded the judge order the singer to turn over information/documents, including his confidential medical history and possible settlements in the past.

Doe said Usher had not only refused to turn over documents but tried to invoke attorney-client privilege and physician-patient privilege to not hand over the records.

One woman, Quantasia Sharpton, went public with her lawsuit for being allegedly exposed to the herpes virus along with the John Doe and Jane Doe who both claimed the singer knew of his health status before engaging in sexual acts with them.

