CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Eddie Murphy Welcomes 10th Child, A Boy

Mr. Murphy is clearly a family man.

1 reads
Leave a comment
20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Boardman/WENN.com / WENN

Eddie Murphy is still out her procreating heavy. The renowned actor and comedian just welcome his 10th child, a boy named Max Charles Murphy. 

Page Six confirmed that the little bundle of joy arrived Friday, Nov. 30 per his rep.

The mother is Murphy’s fiancee, Paige Butcher, and the child is their second together. Their first child, a girl named Izzy, was born in May 2016.

The new baby reportedly weighed in at  6 pounds and 11 ounces.

And yes, the kid’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s late, great brother Charlie Murphy, who passed away in 2017.

Congratulation to Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher.

Photo: WENN.com

Eddie Murphy Welcomes 10th Child, A Boy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Dropping Box Logo Sweatshirts This…
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Eddie Murphy Welcomes 10th Child, A Boy
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Usher’s Male Herpes Accuser Drops Demands For Singer’s…
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Which Lucky Cities Will Lil Wayne Hit For…
 13 hours ago
12.04.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close